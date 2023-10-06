SpaceX founder Elon Musk joins online Q&A session at IAC 2023 Congress in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Founder, CEO and Chief Technology Officer of the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, commonly known as “SpaceX”, Elon Musk has today joined by a video link the Q&A plenary session of the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) held in Baku, Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The session themed “Creating a more exciting future” was moderated by President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Clay Mowry.

During the discussion, Elon Musk highlighted the activity of “SpaceX”, as well as Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket – collectively referred to as Starship, which represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport and Digital Development Rashad Nabiyev, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov and a number of state officials attended the session.

News.Az