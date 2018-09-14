SpaceX to announce name of first space tourist around moon

SpaceX has announced the signing of the first agreement on the flight of tourists around the moon.

News agency Interfax informs that the name of the tourist will be announced at a special event to be held on 17 September.

"American private company SpaceX, which performs space flights, reported that it signed the first agreement on the flight of a tourist around the moon on board of Big Falcon Rocket (BFR)," Interfax said.

The Company promises to provide more detailed information next Monday.

