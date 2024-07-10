Yandex metrika counter

Spain beat France to advance to EURO 2024 final

  • Sports
  • Share
Spain beat France to advance to EURO 2024 final

Spain advanced to the UEFA EURO 2024 final with a 2-1 win against France on Tuesday.

Randal Kolo Muani's header put France 1-0 ahead against Spain in the ninth minute, assisted by Kylian Mbappe at the Munich Football Arena.

Spain leveled the semifinal when Lamine Yamal made a classy long-range finish in the 21st minute.

Yamal, at the age of 16 years and 362 days, became the youngest-ever goal scorer in the history of the European Championships.

After four minutes, The Spaniards took the lead with a close-range finish from Dani Olmo.

Spain will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. England clash.

The Olympiastadion Berlin will host the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      