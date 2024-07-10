Spain beat France to advance to EURO 2024 final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain advanced to the UEFA EURO 2024 final with a 2-1 win against France on Tuesday.

Randal Kolo Muani's header put France 1-0 ahead against Spain in the ninth minute, assisted by Kylian Mbappe at the Munich Football Arena.Spain leveled the semifinal when Lamine Yamal made a classy long-range finish in the 21st minute.Yamal, at the age of 16 years and 362 days, became the youngest-ever goal scorer in the history of the European Championships.After four minutes, The Spaniards took the lead with a close-range finish from Dani Olmo.Spain will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. England clash.The Olympiastadion Berlin will host the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

