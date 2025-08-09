Spain calls Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements a decisive step toward lasting peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has welcomed the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House, with the involvement of the United States, according to a post on X by the country's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed belief that these documents will be a decisive step towards definitive peace and the complete normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict, News.Az reports citing local media.

"Spain hopes that these agreements will open a new stage of cooperation, mutual understanding and development, to the benefit of both countries and the region as a whole. Spain reiterates its commitment to peace and stability in the South Caucasus," the ministry said.

News.Az