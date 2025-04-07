Spain calls Gaza an 'unimaginable humanitarian catastrophe'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gaza is facing an “unimaginable humanitarian catastrophe,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated on Monday.

“There are continuous attacks causing thousands of civilian casualties and displacements. No humanitarian aid has entered for a month. It is unbearable,” he wrote on the social media platform Bluesky, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Albares said Spain will continue working for peace, including efforts toward a permanent ceasefire and securing basic respect for hospitals, schools and homes.

“Gazans deserve a horizon of hope to live in dignity and peace,” he added.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed, including a journalist, in a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, medics said.

The Israeli army renewed its deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed more than 1,300 people and injured over 3,400 others, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

More than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

News.Az