Spain dispatches additional Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Madrid has dispatched another batch of ten Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the Spanish Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"The multimodal transport of ten Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine has begun following comprehensive repairs," the ministry stated.The shipment is likely to arrive at a Polish port by the weekend, after which it will be handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces.This latest delivery brings the total number of Leopard tanks delivered by Spain to Kyiv to 20. An additional batch may be provided to Ukraine in the second half of 2024.

