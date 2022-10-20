Spain, France and Portugal agree on gas pipeline link

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas pipeline is to be built connecting Iberia to France and the rest of Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Spain, France and Portugal have agreed to cooperate on the project, Sanchez said.

Speaking on his return to Spain after attending an EU summit on the energy crisis, Sanchez said that the pipeline will hugely increase the volume of the two existing links between Spain and France. It will also help to transport green hydrogen and gas during the transition period Europe needs until it increases its capacity for renewables.

The "Green Energy Corridor" will connect Barcelona to Marseilles in southern France. It replaces the "MidCat" scheme, which was dropped in 2019 due to concerns over costs and regulations.

