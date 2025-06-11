Spain’s all-time leading scorer Jenni Hermoso left out of Euro 2025 squad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain's record goalscorer, Jenni Hermoso, has been omitted from the national team’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s European Championship in Switzerland.

The 35-year-old forward, who has netted 57 goals in 123 appearances for Spain, was instrumental in their 2023 World Cup triumph in Australia, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Currently playing for Tigres in Mexico, Hermoso participated in all six Euro qualifying matches, though her last international appearance came in October 2024. She is one of 12 players from the World Cup-winning squad not included in the Euros roster.

Hermoso’s exclusion comes amid ongoing fallout from the controversy involving former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, who kissed her without consent during the World Cup medal ceremony. Rubiales has since been found guilty of sexual assault.

Head coach Montse Tomé addressed the decision, stating:

"I understand Jenni is an important player. I spoke with her about her situation and we've evaluated her the same way as all others. We’ve reviewed her performances with Tigres and consulted her coach. In her position, we also have Patri [Guijarro], Aitana [Bonmatí], Alexia [Putellas], Maite [Zubieta], Vicky [López], and even Mariona [Caldentey] or [Claudia] Pina who can fill that role."

Tomé added: "Choosing 23 players is never easy, but we approach it with professionalism. This is the squad we’ve decided on."

Included in the squad are Mariona Caldentey—fresh off her Champions League win with Arsenal—Manchester City defender Leila Ouahabi, and two-time Ballon d’Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

The tournament begins on July 2, with Spain set to face Portugal in their opening Group B match on July 3.

News.Az