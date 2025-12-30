Spain’s HURJET deal with Türkiye offers new export opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's landmark defense export deal with Spain, which includes 30 domestically produced HURJET training aircraft, has opened up significant new opportunities for further exports and technological cooperation, according to a senior Turkish defense official.

The €2.6 billion agreement was finalized on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Directorate, stated Tuesday that the export is a key indicator of the nation's two-decade transformation in high technology and defense. He noted that Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, has become a trusted producer that meets its own needs and shares technology with allies, achieving an 82-83% domestic production rate in its defense sector. Speaking at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facilities in Ankara, Gorgun emphasized the deal's scope: "This agreement is not just a training aircraft agreement. It's a comprehensive contract encompassing many innovations, including ground systems, simulation systems, maintenance systems, and a cooperation model." The contract involved around 200 Turkish subcontractor companies and was finalized after extensive technical evaluations and air force consultations. The official highlighted that the agreement includes opportunities for mutual technological collaboration, integration of new subsystems, and the potential for jointly developing and exporting subsequent aircraft models to third countries. Gorgun underscored Türkiye's "win-win" approach, prioritizing mutual economic and technological gains with partner nations, which builds confidence and strengthens its position in the global defense market.

News.Az