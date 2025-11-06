Yandex metrika counter

Spain’s industrial output rises 1.7% in September amid economic steadiness

  • Economics
  • Share
Spain’s industrial output rises 1.7% in September amid economic steadiness
Photo: Reuters

Spain’s industrial production grew by 1.7% in September compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) released on Thursday.

The figure, adjusted for both seasonal and calendar effects, reflects a steady expansion of Spain’s industrial activity despite ongoing global economic uncertainty. The August growth rate was slightly revised down to 3.3% from the initially reported 3.4%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sectors such as food processing and manufacturing — including Spain’s renowned olive oil industry — continued to play a major role in driving output.

Analysts say the data point to a resilient industrial sector, supported by domestic demand and stable export levels, though challenges such as energy prices and global trade tensions remain.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      