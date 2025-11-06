Spain’s industrial output rises 1.7% in September amid economic steadiness
Spain’s industrial production grew by 1.7% in September compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) released on Thursday.
The figure, adjusted for both seasonal and calendar effects, reflects a steady expansion of Spain’s industrial activity despite ongoing global economic uncertainty. The August growth rate was slightly revised down to 3.3% from the initially reported 3.4%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Sectors such as food processing and manufacturing — including Spain’s renowned olive oil industry — continued to play a major role in driving output.
Analysts say the data point to a resilient industrial sector, supported by domestic demand and stable export levels, though challenges such as energy prices and global trade tensions remain.