Carlos Mazon resigns one year after deadly floods

Carlos Mazon, the president of Spain’s eastern Valencia region, announced his resignation on Monday, nearly one year after devastating floods killed 229 people and caused billions of euros in damage.

The torrential rains on October 29, 2024, led to the deadliest flood-related disaster in Europe since 1967, sweeping through suburbs south of Valencia, Spain’s third-largest city. Since then, Mazon has faced growing pressure to step down, including from relatives of victims who accused his administration of issuing warnings too late as water levels rose and residents were trapped, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I can’t go on anymore,” Mazon told reporters following a speech in which he sharply criticised the national government’s response to the crisis. He did not confirm whether he would call a snap election, nor did he clarify if he would give up his seat in the regional assembly — a move that would remove his parliamentary immunity. The identity of his interim successor has also not been disclosed.

Mazon’s announcement coincided with the scheduled court testimony of local journalist Maribel Vilaplana, who was dining with the regional leader on the day of the floods. A judge is investigating whether authorities bear criminal responsibility for the response to the disaster.

