Spain’s parliament urges gov't to impose arms embargo on Israel

Spain’s parliament on Tuesday passed a non-binding motion calling on the government to impose an arms embargo on Israel in response to its military operations in Gaza.

The motion, introduced by the leftist Sumar alliance, part of the ruling coalition, along with opposition parties Podemos and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), was approved by a vote of 176-171, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The conservative People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox voted against the proposal, while all other parties supported it.

Lawmakers in favor applauded the motion, which urges the Spanish government to ban the exports of any material that could strengthen the Israeli military, including helmets, vests, and fuel with potential military use.

The motion also recommends reforming Spain’s foreign trade legislation to prohibit military agreements with any state accused of committing genocide or crimes against humanity, specifically citing Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

Sumar spokesperson Veronica Martinez said Spain "cannot cooperate with a state that commits genocide or war crimes," adding that Israel’s arms industry "must not be supported under the current circumstances in Gaza."

Podemos leader Ione Belarra called on the Spanish Cabinet to convene an emergency session this week to issue a formal decree banning arms sales to Israel.

News.Az