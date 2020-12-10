Erdogan: Azerbaijan will continue to write history under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev will continue to write history, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Victory Parade in Baku.

The Turkish president stressed that Turkey will always be close to Azerbaijan.

"Turkey has always been guided in relations with Azerbaijan by the motto of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev "one nation, two states", as well as founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s words "Azerbaijan's sorrow is our sorrow and its joy is our joy",” the Turkish president said.

“The 30-year occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region was a wound for Turkey,” Erdogan added. “And today we celebrate the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region together. We are very proud to be with you on this solemn day. I express my gratitude to my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and hospitality. May Allah rest the souls of the martyrs of the 44-day war and wish healing to the wounded.”

News.Az