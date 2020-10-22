Armenia military targets Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline, Azerbaijan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in violation of the norms and principles of international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the requirements of the declared humanitarian ceasefire continue to subject settlements and strategic facilities to missile and heavy artillery shelling, deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.

Starting early in the morning of October 22th, the Armenian armed forces using massively destructive warfare methods fired Scud ballistic tactical missiles at Gabala, Kurdamir and Siyazan districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which are located more than 150 km away from the frontline.

As a result of rockets launched, resident of Gabala district - Amirbayov Murad Jeyhun, born in 2003, received various injuries, 5 houses in the village were severely damaged.”

Also, the hostile forces targeted the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the Absheron Peninsula and is of special strategic importance for our country. However, as a result of neutralization by our Army's air defense forces, parts of the missile fell within the pipeline.

In this regard, all necessary investigative measures and procedural actions are currently conducted at the scene.

News.Az