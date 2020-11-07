Yandex metrika counter

Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghjabedi districts

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghjabedi districts

Armenian Armed Forces units subjected to artillery fire Shikharkh settlement, Gazyan and Husanli villages of Tartar region, as well as Yukhari Giyameddinli village of Aghjabedi region of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Azerbaijani Army is undertaking actions to suppress the firing points of Armenian troops.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      