Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghjabedi districts
- 07 Nov 2020 10:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154385
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightarmenia-shelling-azerbaijans-tartar-aghjabedi-districts-span Copied
Armenian Armed Forces units subjected to artillery fire Shikharkh settlement, Gazyan and Husanli villages of Tartar region, as well as Yukhari Giyameddinli village of Aghjabedi region of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Azerbaijani Army is undertaking actions to suppress the firing points of Armenian troops.