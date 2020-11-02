Armenia violates ceasefire on state border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of Azerbaijani army units on the countries’ state border using mortars and small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Monday.

In the night of November 2, at various times, the positions of our military units located in Gazakh, Tovuz and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were fired by the enemy from Noyemberyan, Berd and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

News.Az