Yandex metrika counter

Armenian-fired missile neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khizi (PHOTO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian-fired missile neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khizi (PHOTO)

The Armenian armed forces, which have lost to the Azerbaijani army on the battlefield, continue to attack settlements, Trend reports.

This time, the missile launched by the Armenians was neutralized above the Khizi region of Azerbaijan.

A Trend correspondent reports from the scene that the missile hit an empty field, the agriculture land in the village of Sitalchay in Khizi region.

News about - Armenian-fired missile neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khizi (PHOTO)

News about - Armenian-fired missile neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Khizi (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      