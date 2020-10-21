Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military aggression: 63 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 292 wounded since Sept. 27

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian military aggression: 63 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 292 wounded since Sept. 27

As many as 63 civilians were killed and 292 others wounded as a result of Armenian military attacks on Azerbaijan’s residential settlements from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Wednesday.

Some 386 civilian facilities, 1,981 houses, and 90 multi-apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the Armenian military aggression.

News about - Armenian military aggression: 63 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 292 wounded since Sept. 27


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      