Armenian military aggression: 63 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 292 wounded since Sept. 27
- 21 Oct 2020 11:36
As many as 63 civilians were killed and 292 others wounded as a result of Armenian military attacks on Azerbaijan’s residential settlements from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Wednesday.
Some 386 civilian facilities, 1,981 houses, and 90 multi-apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the Armenian military aggression.