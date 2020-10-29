Armenian reports on Azerbaijan's missile and air strikes on settlements of Nagorno Karabakh 'false' - Defense Ministry

Information circulating in Armenian mass media about alleged missile attacks on Khankendi and air strikes on Askeran, Aghdere and Khojavand by units of Azerbaijani Army is not consistent with reality, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

This information is aimed at distraction of attention from today's rocket-artillery bombardment of Azerbaijani settlements by the enemy.

Unlike Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Army observes humanitarian ceasefire and strikes adequately only at enemy's firing points.

News.Az

