Armenian terror against Azerbaijan kills 7 families – prosecutor general

Seven families were killed as result of Armenia’s terrorist acts against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a briefing on Friday.

“As a result of terrorist attacks, regular shelling by the Armenian armed forces upon the order of the military-political leadership of this country, all members of seven Azerbaijani families were killed, four children lost both parents,” Aliyev noted.

News.Az