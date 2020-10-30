Armenian terror against Azerbaijan kills 7 families – prosecutor general
30 Oct 2020
Azerbaijan
Seven families were killed as result of Armenia’s terrorist acts against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a briefing on Friday.
“As a result of terrorist attacks, regular shelling by the Armenian armed forces upon the order of the military-political leadership of this country, all members of seven Azerbaijani families were killed, four children lost both parents,” Aliyev noted.