Azerbaijan awards group of servicemen "For the Liberation of Zangilan" medal

On December 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan with the medal "For the Liberation of Zangilan".

According to the order, a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who participated in military operations to liberate the Zangilan region from the occupation and demonstrated personal courage and bravery, were awarded the medal "For the Liberation of Zangilan".

