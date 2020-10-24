Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s several strongholds, liberates important high grounds

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on October 23 and on the night of October 24, the combat operations continued with varying intensity in the Aghdere, Khojavend, Fizuli, Hadrut, and Gubadli directions.

Armenia’s armed forces fired at our defensive positions using small arms, mortars, and gun-howitzers, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Saturday.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army continued combat operations in certain directions of the front in accordance with the operational plan.

Armenian armed forces units, which could not resist in the Khojavend, Fizuli, and Gubadli directions of the front, have been inflicted by the fire strike. Armenia’s depots of weapons, ammunition, and fuel were disabled. In some directions, Armenian troops disorderly left positions and retreated. The main communications were taken under control, Armenia’s several strongholds were destroyed and important high grounds were liberated.

Currently, combat operations are being continued along the entire length of the front. Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az