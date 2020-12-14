Azerbaijan discloses new list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

In addition to the information of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, dated December 3, 2020, about 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who died as Shehid (martyr) in the Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry declare that 2,723 Shehids have been buried until today.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried Shehids.

Work on finding servicemen considered as missing and the identification of persons, whose identity has not yet been established, continues.

Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

Here is the list of the Azerbaijani martyrs

