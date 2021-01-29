Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey to hold trilateral meeting soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s foreign minister announced Friday that Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran will hold a trilateral meeting in the near future.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Friday, Minister Cavusoglu noted that a trilateral meeting of Turkey, Iran and Russia will also take place soon.

Zarif, in turn, said with the support of the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders, Iran will advance the mechanism of cooperation in the South Caucasus.

He went on to say that the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region must be lasting.

Turkey’s top diplomat Cavusoglu said that “peace and stability in the Caucasus region are in the interest of all.”

“We expect Armenia to take constructive steps in this regard,” he added.

News.Az