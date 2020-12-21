Azerbaijan updates list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2,802 servicemen, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by December 21.

It should be noted that currently, work is underway on finding up to 40 servicemen considered as missing and the identification of more than 60 persons, whose identity has not yet been established, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public, the ministry noted.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

News.Az