Azerbaijani Army controls operational situation along entire front

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hostilities continued with varying intensity in the Agdere, Fuzuli-Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front on October 20 and on the night of October 21, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the defensive positions of the Azerbaijani army from small arms, mortars, and artillery.

As a result of the operations carried out by the army in the Jabrayil and Gubadli directions of the front, the defending units of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian forces retreated, having suffered losses in manpower and military equipment.

On the defensive line of the 5th mountain rifle regiment, Armenian positions, as well as a large number of weapons and ammunition were captured. The regiment’s artillery chief, the commander of the artillery battalion, and the commander of the 4th battalion along with the personnel were killed.

In the defensive sectors of the Armenian Armed Forces’ 6th and 7th mountain rifle regiments, there are killed and wounded among the personnel. Among those killed is also the deputy commander of the regiment Vahan Sarkissian.

During the fighting, 3 artillery installations, several mortars and 3 trucks with personnel of the Armenian forces were disabled.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Army control the operational situation along the entire length of the front.

News.Az