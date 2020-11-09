Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s firing point and military personnel (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of November 8-9, a mortar crew of the 10th mountain rifle division of the Armenian armed forces deployed to the firing point in Ulu Garabey (formerly Metshen) settlement of Tartar district fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Azerbaijani Army units destroyed the mortar and its crew at that firing point with a precise strike.

One T-72 tank near Tonashen settlement and personnel moving in the Khojavend direction of the front were destroyed by our units.

News.Az