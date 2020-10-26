Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s quadrocopter

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by Armenia about the alleged destruction of an attack unmanned aerial vehicle of the Azerbaijan Army on the front line is groundless and false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Contrariwise, this afternoon Armenia’s quadrocopter, which attempted to carry out a flight over the positions of Azerbaijani Army’s units in the site of the Dashkasan distrct of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, was destroyed by a shot from small arms.

News.Az