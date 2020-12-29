Azerbaijani president awards group of servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Medal “For the liberation of Sugovushan” to a group of servicemen.

Under the order, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been honored with the medal for the courage and heroism shown during the military operations to liberate Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan village from occupation.

Major Generals Vugar Aliverdiyev and Hikmet Hasanov have also been awarded the Medal “For the liberation of Sugovushan”.

News.Az