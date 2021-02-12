Azerbaijani president calls TAP completion ‘historic achievement’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The completion of TAP, the last segment of the Southern Gas Corridor is a historical achievement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference.

“I remember the first meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, when we just started our joint work, and today looking back we see the great achievements. By the way, every year gathering in Baku, we made a review of what has been done and planned our future steps,” the head of state said.

“I am glad that the number of countries' participants at today’s meeting is more than before. We have now 18 countries, 19 companies and five leading financial institutions and we work as one team. I think this is the main reason of our success,” he emphasized.

Expressing his congratulations on the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, President Ilham Aliyev said: “The last day of the last year was remarkable. The completion of TAP, the last segment of the Southern Gas Corridor is a historical achievement. And I am sure that our joint activity will continue, because we have more plans, we have more ideas.”

News.Az