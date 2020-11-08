Azerbaijani President: Shusha city liberated from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated the city of Shusha from occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Sunday.

"Dear fellow compatriots, dear brothers and sisters.

It is with great pride that I declare that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all the people of Shusha!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev gave this historic good news in his address to the nation from the Alley of Martyrs.

The head of state said:

“Giving this good news to the people of Azerbaijan on this historic day is perhaps one of the happiest days of my life.

Dear Shusha, you are liberated!

Dear Shusha, we are back!

Dear Shusha we will revive you!

Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

News.Az