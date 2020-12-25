Azerbaijani President signs order to award servicemen "For the Liberation of Khojavand" medal

On December 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan with the "For the Liberation of Khojavand" medal.

According to the order, a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who participated in military operations to liberate the Khojavand region from the occupation and demonstrated personal courage and bravery, were awarded the "For the Liberation of Khojavand" medal.

