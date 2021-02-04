Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrate high professionalism in Winter Exercise-2021 (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen of the Combined Arms Army demonstrate high professionalism in the Winter Exercise-2021 held in the Republic of Turkey.

The servicemen of the Combined Arms Army, completing preparatory training, begin to work-out actions in the active phase. One group of our servicemen is involved in exercises at a Training Center in Kars on difficult terrain with snow cover. Another group is involved in exercises at the Training Center for paratrooper commandos in Kayseri.

The ability of servicemen who are fulfilling tasks of conducting combat operations in terrain with a difficult climate and features to deploy on the territory and their military equipage are also being inspected.

News.Az

