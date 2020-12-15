Employees of Azerbaijani MES awarded the highest military and highest special ranks

Employees of Azerbaijani MES awarded the highest military and highest special ranks

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring higher military and higher special ranks to employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan were awarded the highest military and highest special ranks:

The highest military rank of major general

Colonel Elchin Shirkhan oglu Adigozalov

Colonel Etibar Rasul oglu Ismayilov

The highest special rank of major-general in the internal service

Colonel of the Internal Service Hikmet Mardan oglu Abbasov.

