Establishment of Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center is of high importance - Zakir Hasanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The memorandum on the establishment of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center signed between Turkey and Russia on November 11 is of high importance, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center.

He noted that on September 27 last year the Azerbaijani army, having prevented another provocation of the Armenian armed forces, launched a counterattack operation: "The war, which lasted 44 days, ended with a complete victory of Azerbaijan and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country. With the signing of a statement on November 10 between the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, a cease-fire was achieved. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had lasted about 30 years, has come to an end."

News.Az

News.Az