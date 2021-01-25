Yandex metrika counter

Explosion occurred in Khirdalan, six people rescued from rubble (PHOTO/VIDEO) - UPDATED

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Explosion occurred in Khirdalan, six people rescued from rubble (PHOTO/VIDEO) - UPDATED

The number of persons rescued by the employees of the Ministry of Emergencies reached six. 

***

An explosion occurred in a private house in the city of Khirdalan, the Absheron region.

The incident took place in the 27th block, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergencies.

After the explosion, a fire broke out in the house. As a result of the blast wave, glass flew out in the windows of nearby multi-storey buildings.

The employees of the Ministry of Emergencies were involved in the scene.

Two people, a woman and a child were rescued from the rubble. It is assumed that people still remain under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations continue, the causes of the incident are being investigated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      