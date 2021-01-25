Explosion occurred in Khirdalan, six people rescued from rubble (PHOTO/VIDEO) - UPDATED
The number of persons rescued by the employees of the Ministry of Emergencies reached six.
***
An explosion occurred in a private house in the city of Khirdalan, the Absheron region.
The incident took place in the 27th block, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergencies.
After the explosion, a fire broke out in the house. As a result of the blast wave, glass flew out in the windows of nearby multi-storey buildings.
The employees of the Ministry of Emergencies were involved in the scene.
Two people, a woman and a child were rescued from the rubble. It is assumed that people still remain under the rubble.
Search and rescue operations continue, the causes of the incident are being investigated.