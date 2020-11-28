Four citizens dead as result of mine explosion in Fuzuli

Four citizens died as a result of a mine exploding in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office reported.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hajiyev Shakir Maharram, Hajiyev Firudin Maharram, Huseynov Zulfugar Adishirin, and Adilzade Zibeyda Shakir have been killed at 3:20 p.m. on November 28, as a result of hitting by an anti-tank mine, according to initial probability, while moving in Toyota car with 90-BL-558 state number in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli district, liberated from occupation

Employees of the Prosecutor's office immediately reviewed the site and bodies, judicial-medical expertise has been determined, other procedural measures have been taken.

A criminal case has been launched regarding the fact with the 100.2, 116.0.6, and other Articles of the Criminal Code and Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office is responsible for conduction of investigation.

Currently, intensive investigation measures are conducted by Prosecutor Office employees.

News.Az