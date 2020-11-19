Iranian FM to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter page.

"Dr. Zarif will visit Russia and Azerbaijan on November 23-24 to hold talks with regional leaders," he tweeted.

Khatibzade noted that the topic of Zarif's talks with officials of Azerbaijan and Russia will be the processes taking place in the region and Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az