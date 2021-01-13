Liberation of historical Azerbaijani lands is historic event – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of the historical lands of Azerbaijan is not only a historical event in our history, but also a remarkable event in the history of wars. Because we did almost what seemed to be impossible, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.

The head of state noted that 44 days of war changed the situation in the region.

“As I said, the war is over, we need to turn the page. We will never forget the pain, we will never forget the wounds. The wounds will never be healed. We will never forget our heroes. But at the same time, we need to look to the future, and to rebuild the territories, rebuild the area of total devastation. And we will do it. It has already started. Infrastructure projects, city planning, and many other important elements of reconstructions are already in the process of implementation. This year we have allocated the substantial funds for that,” he said.

“So, we did by force what the international community could not or did not want to do by peaceful means. And the liberation of the historical lands of Azerbaijan is not only a historical event in our history, but also a remarkable event in the history of wars. Because we did almost what seemed to be impossible by the courage and bravery of our soldiers and officers, and by proper planning and commitment and unity of all the people,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az