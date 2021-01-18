President Aliyev: Everything in liberated lands must be done in planned manner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reforms are underway in Azerbaijan – personnel reforms, structural reforms, economic reforms, social reforms, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a groundbreaking ceremony for the Azersulfat LLC sulfuric acid production plant and Glassica CJSC glass container production plant and the inauguration of the Azerfloat CJSC thermoforming sheet glass plant at the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“There are only a handful of countries in the world that would have as many factors for development as Azerbaijan today. Political stability, the unity of the people and the government, peace, geographical location, infrastructure, trained professionals – this is very important – export markets, good business relations with neighboring countries, no problems with any country whatsoever,” the head of state said.

“Therefore, a new era has begun in the development of our country. Even though all these factors are in place, we will return to the liberated lands and use the potential of those lands. There is a huge potential – renewable energy, valuable natural resources, gold deposits, copper deposits, rivers, reservoirs, fertile land for agriculture, tourism opportunities. So according to many, these regions will become the driving force of our further development. Of course, I share this opinion. Simply put, everything in the liberated lands must be done in a planned manner, in a proper manner,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az