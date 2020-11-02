President Ilham Aliyev: Russia is co-chair of Minsk Group and, like all co-chairs, it must be neutral

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is a co-chair of the Minsk Group and, like all co-chairs, it must be neutral, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Monday during a meeting with Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Mustafa Rifat and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Sharshekeev.

“The Armenian prime minister has sent a letter to the Russian President asking for military assistance. This is completely unacceptable. There is no basis for that. We are crushing and driving the enemy out of our lands. We have not invaded Armenia. This is the first. Second, Russia is a co-chair of the Minsk Group and, like all co-chairs, it must be neutral, as required by the mandate of a co-chair given to it by the OSCE. Pashinyan's sending this letter is, in fact, a confession. He admits that Armenia has lost. I think that this acknowledgment must be seriously analyzed in Armenian society and the Armenian leadership must be put under serious pressure to stop this war, the occupiers to leave our lands and ensure peace in the region,” Azerbaijani president said.

News.Az