Previous narratives of OSCE MG regarding conflict no longer work since situation in region has completely changed - Presidential aide

"The OSCE Minsk Group must adapt to the new reality," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said during a virtual discussion of the Atlantic Council, leading U.S.-based think tank.

Referring to the OSCE Minsk Group's reputation in Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev said it is low, and the main reason is the organization's failure to make a real contribution to the conflict settlement over 25 years.

He noted that the former narratives of the OSCE Minsk Group in relation to this conflict no longer work since the situation in the region has completely changed.

Hikmet Hajiyev said it was inappropriate for the OSCE to raise the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh's status, which created erroneous and unnecessary expectations in Armenia.

He said that in the future the Minsk Group could contribute to peacebuilding through various projects.

