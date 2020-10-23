Yerevan not interested in peace, wants to escalate conflict, make it a regional one, says Azerbaijani's First VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan is not interested in peace but only wants to escalate the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, transform it into a regional confrontation, Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said in an interview to Trend News Agency.

“Unfortunately, the Armenian side deliberately violates not only the requirements of international conventions but also oversteps the norms of morality. The attack on civilians of Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Goranboy, Naftalan, and other settlements openly exposes Armenia’s insidious policy against Azerbaijan," she said.

"How could a cemetery be shelled during a funeral procession? How could Ganja city be subjected to a missile strike at night? Innocent civilians, children, women were killed. This is a crime against humanity, this is terrorism. All this clearly shows that Yerevan is not interested in peace, but only wants to escalate the conflict, transform it into a regional confrontation,” said the First VP.

“However, no foul actions of Armenia, no dirty provocations on a political platform, no insidious adventures in the information field, no monstrous attacks on civilians - nothing can break the will of Azerbaijani people. The demonstration of unity, solidarity, compassion, and mutual support is a kind of message of the Azerbaijani people that no one will ever break our spirit and desire to liberate our Motherland from occupation,” Mehriban Aliyeva added.

She called on the world community not to remain indifferent to what is happening and to firmly condemn the barbaric cruelty towards the Azerbaijani civilians.

"Yerevan must stop ignoring international conventions, as well as UN Security Council’s resolutions calling on the Armenian occupying forces to end their aggression against Azerbaijan,” said the First VP.

“Azerbaijan has never laid claim on other country’s lands. We do not attack civilians. Our cause is right. Our army liberates the Azerbaijani lands from occupation. Showing heroism and courage, our soldiers fight with honor for the Motherland and write their names in the Azerbaijani history. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. I express my deep condolences to the families and relatives of the killed servicemen. May the Almighty rest the souls of our brave sons, who became martyrs in the name of the Motherland. Their death will not remain and will not go unpunished. A worthy response is being given to the Armenian Armed Forces," she said.

"On my instructions, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation renders the necessary support to the families of the victims. Everything possible is also being done for the wounded soldiers to recover and return to normal life. Today, all our wounded soldiers and officers want to recover as soon as possible and go back to the zones of hostilities to continue their fair struggle for the Motherland. This is the strength of spirit and patriotism of the Azerbaijani people,” said Mehriban Aliyeva.

News.Az

News.Az