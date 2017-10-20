Yandex metrika counter

Spanish football magazine corrects apologizes to Azerbaijan

Qarabagh FC has been erroneously presented as an Armenian club.

The article published in the Spanish football magazine Mundo Deportivo at http://urbanian.mundodeportivo.com on Atlantico's Yannik Karrasko on 19.10.2017 erroneously named Azerbaijan's Qarabagh as belonging to Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reports. The mistake on the website was further corrected after the interference of Azerbaijan's embassy to Spain and the editorial board of the website apologized to Azerbaijan.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

