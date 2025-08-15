Spanish La Liga 2025–26: Key storylines ahead of opening weekend

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2025–26 La Liga season kicks off with high anticipation as Spanish football’s biggest clubs and brightest stars prepare to battle it out. Last season saw an intense title race between Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid, with Barcelona ultimately claiming their 28th Spanish crown, while their rivals went trophyless.

Marcus Rashford (front) is yet to be registered to play in La Liga. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

The talk surrounding Barcelona should be focused on the Catalans’ Spanish title defense and their star-studded squad that now features one of Spain’s best goalkeepers and new attacking reinforcement Marcus Rashford.

Except once again, the club’s financial woes and registration struggles have stolen the spotlight. Although the path is now clear for Barcelona to register Joan García following Marc-André ter Stegen’s long-term injury, there is still no progress in officially getting Rashford added to the squad, along with Roony Bardghji, Wojciech Szczęsny and Gerard Martín.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will play his first La Liga match for Real Madrid. / IMAGO/NurPhoto Trent Alexander-Arnold already made his Real Madrid debut at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, but he is set to play his first-ever La Liga match on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The fullback kickstarts a new chapter of his career after representing Liverpool for the last 20 years. Álex Baena signed a five-year contract with Atlético Madrid. / IMAGO/ABACAPRESS After another third-place finish in La Liga, Atlético Madrid made a splash in the transfer market this summer. Los Colchoneros welcomed 10 new players to the Spanish capital, including Álex Baena, Dávid Hancko, Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada. With reinforcements at practically every position now under contract, Diego Simeone’s side is eyeing a renewed push for the La Liga title. The club might not have the flashy superstars of Barcelona or Real Madrid, but it now has a much more balanced, well-rounded squad capable of impressing both in Spain and Europe. Atlético Madrid suffered a huge blow to their midfield, though, when they lost Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami on loan, leaving Simeone without one of his most important players. It will be up to Cardoso to take De Paul’s place in Los Colchoneros’ midfield. Still, Atlético Madrid will hope spending €175 million ($203.7 million) this summer will be enough to secure at least one trophy, even without De Paul. Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto Nico Williams seemed poised to finally make his widely speculated move to Barcelona this summer. The club reportedly even agreed to personal terms with the Spain international before he changed his mind and inked a new deal with Athletic Bilbao through 2035. Choosing to stay at San Mamés instead of joining the reigning Spanish champions is a bold statement to make, one that will amplify the attention on Williams this season. Should May come and Barcelona are on the cusp of winning more silverware while Athletic Bilbao wind up empty handed, Williams will be left thinking, “What if?” It will be even worse for the winger if he personally underperforms. If he had made the move to Catalonia and struggled, the likes of Raphinha and Yamal would have picked up his slack. At Athletic Bilbao, though, all eyes are on Williams. The 23-year-old is the one with the keys to the attack, and if he fails, the team likely fails as well. Antony starred for Real Betis on loan last season. / IMAGO/Sportimage Antony was a breakout star in La Liga last season. The Brazilian joined Real Betis on loan during the winter transfer window from Manchester United and turned heads immediately. The winger recorded 14 goal contributions in 26 appearances, leading Real Betis to the Conference League final and their sixth-place league finish. With Antony in green and white, Manuel Pellegrini’s side only suffered three defeats in their last 17 La Liga matches of the 2024–25 season. Despite Antony’s desire to stay with the club, he was forced to return to Manchester this summer. The Red Devils are still looking to sell the forward as opposed to letting him return to Seville on another loan deal. While Real Betis wait for a final verdict from the English outfit, they must focus on getting their La Liga season off to a strong start with a victory against Elche on Monday, Aug. 18.

