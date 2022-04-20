Spanish prime minister to visit Kyiv soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will pay a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine in the coming days, News.Az reports citing the prime minister’s office La Moncloa.

During the visit, the Spanish premier is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Sánchez said the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv will reopen and Spanish diplomats will return to Ukraine’s capital in days to come.

Earlier, Italy, France and several EU countries, including Turkiye, restored the work of their embassies in Kyiv.

News.Az