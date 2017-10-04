Speaker: Azerbaijan-Ukraine ties stand at qualitatively new level

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov met with a delegation led by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

Asadov noted that the traditional friendly relations between the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian peoples rose to a qualitatively new level after Azerbaijan and Ukraine gained independence, Trend reports.

Reciprocal visits of high-ranking delegations, meetings of heads of state, and negotiations raise expectations for great future in the two countries’ relations, said the speaker.

“Today, independent Azerbaijan cooperates with various countries,” noted Asadov, adding that the development of ties with Ukraine is important for the welfare of the two countries’ peoples.

Klimkin expressed satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings held in the country. According to him, Ukraine intends to deepen relations with Azerbaijan.

The two sides also discussed the issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

News.Az

