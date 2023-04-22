Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis sends letter to chairman of Russia’s State Duma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahibe Gafarova has sent a letter to chairman of the Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin over biased statements about Azerbaijan voiced for the Rusarminfo Russia-Armenia news agency by deputy chair of the Russian State Duma’s committee for information policy, information technologies and communication Oleg Matveychev, News.Az reports.

The letter expressed concern over Oleg Matveychev’s allegations concerning Azerbaijan.

The Speaker found the need for the State Duma to give assessment to Matveychev’s statements. She expressed hope that both countries would prevent such actions that run counter to the spirit of relations between the nations and parliaments.

News.Az