Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament embarks on working visit to Uzbekistan

A delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has today arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan for a working visit to attend a meeting of the IPA CIS Council and the 54th plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, News.az reports.

At the Samarkand International Airport, the Azerbaijani delegation was met by Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council Dmitriy Kobitskiy, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will also meet with the heads of delegations of the member states.

The working visit will last until October 28.

News.Az