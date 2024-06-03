Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Shakiev arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with national flags of the two countries, Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli, head of the Milli Majlis working group for Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan interparliamentary ties Musa Guliyev, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov.

News.Az